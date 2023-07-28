A chance to shop local

Blessing employees browse various vendor offerings Thursday at a famers' market set up near the hospital's cafeteria. Vendors from Quincy's downtown farmers market set up booths to offer produce and products to hospital staff.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Employees at Blessing Hospital had the chance Thursday to browse some of the options available Saturday mornings in Washington Park as vendors from the downtown farmers market set up shop during the lunch hour.

"It's a way that we can connect with our downtown neighbors in the District," said Liz Lombardi. "We're a main sponsor for Blues in the District, and we're really trying to make that connection with our employees that these are some other vendors we work with downtown."

