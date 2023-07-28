QUINCY — Employees at Blessing Hospital had the chance Thursday to browse some of the options available Saturday mornings in Washington Park as vendors from the downtown farmers market set up shop during the lunch hour.
"It's a way that we can connect with our downtown neighbors in the District," said Liz Lombardi. "We're a main sponsor for Blues in the District, and we're really trying to make that connection with our employees that these are some other vendors we work with downtown."
Lombardi is the clinical nutrition manager at Blessing, and she knows the value of the products available at the farmers market through a close connection. Her twin sister, Emily, is the executive director of the District, who manages the market.
"The farmers market does such a good job each week, we worked to get the vendors to come in here," Lombardi said. "Blessing Food and Nutrition contracts with Aramark and setting this up is one of their events, and we wanted to include our local vendors."
Lombardi said the hospital works to set the market up for employees three or four times a year. She said it gives employees a chance to shop from vendors that they may not be able to get to on weekends.
"Employees only have a short time for their lunch, so they love having all of these vendors here and in one place for them," she said. "They keep asking for more of these, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger."
Michael Jenkins is the chef manager for Aramark, handling cafeteria operations at the hospital. He said helping build relationships between hospital staff and the overall community is a goal he strives for.
"Any kind of relationship we can build between Blessing and the outside community is a good thing to do," he said. "It gives the vendors a chance to come in and get some new customers they might not get otherwise, as well."
Aside from the farmers market events, Jenkins works with Kohl Wholesale to make sure employees have fresh produce options year-round.
"We always try to have fresh fruit available," he said. "For the prepared food, we use fresh fruits and vegetables that we get from Kohl's, so we rarely use frozen or canned stuff."
Alexis Boyer, in addition to being a retail supervisor at Blessing Hospital, also owns and operates Crafty Cups by Lexi, creating unique epoxy glitter cups she sells as a vendor.
"This is my first time setting up here," Boyer said. "It's a great opportunity to expand and show people what everyone offers. I've just come back off maternity leave, so I had some time to get some things done, and it's nice to be able to showcase some of the things I do."
As a Blessing employee, Boyer said the chance to give staff a variety of shopping choices is a welcome addition.
"It's all about giving employees more options," she said. "It's about involving both the employees and the community by bringing in these vendors. And it helps show the employees what they have available in the community, even if it's not set up here at the hospital."
"I feel like anything that we can provide in-house to them during that 30-minute break they get, to see this stuff available to them is a big benefit to them," Jenkins said. "We've gotten nothing but positive feedback. Some of the nurses, for example, are here 12, 14 hours a day and to be able to come here and get these without going outside the building, it's a plus for them."
Lombardi echoed that sentiment, saying bringing a variety of vendors to one location is a benefit not just for employees who are shopping, but for those who may not know what's available to them in Quincy.
"Employees only have a short time for their lunch, so they love having all of these vendors here and in one place for them," she said. "Since this stuff is in season right now, getting the local vendors in here lets our dieticians and nutritionists use the local produce to make samples for their presentations. They'll create recipes around some of the produce to give employees an idea of what they can buy today and take home with them right away.
"I think it builds a good sense of community with one another," Lombardi added.
Boyer said as an employee, the only issue she has with the market is the availability for the staff.
"It's amazing, especially the fresh produce. It's just very convenient for us, saving employees a trip to the store," she said. "I wish we had these more often, honestly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.