Ag Trade Deficit

U.S. Department of Agriculture chief economist Seth Meyer, left, discusses ag trade during a question-and-answer session at the National Grain and Feed Association’s County Elevator Conference and Trade Show in St. Louis. USDA, for the first time, forecasts an agricultural trade deficit.

 Photo by Daniel Grant of FarmWeek

ST. LOUIS — For the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting an agricultural trade deficit.

U.S. ag exports are projected to reach $190 billion next year, while imports are predicted to rise to $199 billion. A trade deficit has occurred before (in 1959 and 2020, for example), but USDA has never forecast one until now.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.