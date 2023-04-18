CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Reading a backyard rain gauge as a volunteer to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network can make a big contribution to weather forecasts and studies of precipitation and climate.
CoCoRaHS is a nationwide nonprofit network with about 860 volunteers of all ages in Illinois, but more volunteers are needed to cover various parts of the state.
Volunteers check rain gauges at the same time each day, particularly in the early morning, measure any precipitation and report the results on an app or computer. Volunteers also indicate days when no precipitation occurs, which can be just as important as determining how much rain fell in a day or two.
Rainfall observers help to fill gaps between National Weather Service stations and help account for local variability in rainfall.
Daily precipitation measurements provided by volunteers are important for post-event analysis to understand storms and their impacts in the state. Daily and weekly precipitation data also are used to improve predictions for the next week’s forecast.
More information is available by contacting Illinois state coordinator Steve Hilberg at hberg@illinois.edu or 217-377-6034 and online at cocorahs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.