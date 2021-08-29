MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — It’s no surprise that Gail Gallaher got involved in 4-H.
“We have a lot of 4-H in our family,” the Mount Sterling woman said. “My grandparents were 4-H leaders. My parents were 4-H leaders. My sister and I were in 4-H. Now I’m a 4-H leader, my sister’s a 4-H leader and my kids are in 4-H.”
That legacy, and long-time commitment, made Gallaher one of 71 recent inductees into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.
“I didn’t feel it was just an honor for me,” said Gallaher, whose roots are in Cass County but now lives in Brown County where she’s a leader of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club with Sara Luthy and Heather Miller. “It was an honor for my parents and grandparents.”
Joining Gallaher from West-Central Illinois in this year’s virtual induction ceremony were Nicole Schaffnit of Adams County and Cinda Brodie from Hancock County.
“It’s quite an honor. I wasn’t expecting it,” said Brodie, a 20-year leader of the Burnside Rising Stars.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff and to celebrate their track record of exemplary service or outstanding career and community achievement.
“These volunteers are a model of 4-H values,” Illinois 4-H Foundation Executive Director Angie Barnard said in a news release. “All of our volunteers are valuable, but this award honors those that go above and beyond. These are volunteers that helped shape not only individuals but generations of 4-H members.”
Brodie — who followed her fellow leaders, her sister Teresa Guymon and Karen Bisby, into the Hall of Fame — continues to be inspired by club members.
“It’s fun to see what they can do and what they become,” Brodie said. “As leaders, we learn much from the members. We have been to an automated dairy farm, learned about microscopes, dance steps, car racing, welding, cake decorating, musical instruments, how to make floam and computers. We are constantly surprised at what our members introduce us to.”
Any young person can find something in 4-H, all three inductees said, from wide-ranging projects to gaining public speaking skills and meeting new people.
“It’s just really neat to get to make a difference with the kids,” Gallaher said.
Schaffnit volunteers with the Ursa Willing Workers, the club where she was a nine-year member growing up and where her kids Annabelle, Andrea and Parker are members, promoting community service projects.
“Our community helps us and has supported our 4-H club,” she said. “This is one way to give back to the community.”
Projects included raising more than $20,000 over two years for Wreaths Across America and providing 175 snack baskets last year to Blessing Health Care Heroes.
Club leaders Carol Hull, Kristin Shaffer and Kalyn Kirlin “support these ideas wholeheartedly and have been a huge help with helping to organize and follow through on these projects,” Schaffnit said. “I’ve had ideas, and everybody helps me help our kids and club to make it happen.”
Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 120,000 youth each year, and volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles throughout the state.
“Many volunteers have a tradition of 4-H in their family or were 4-H members themselves,” Barnard said. “More and more though, adults brand new to the 4-H experience are seeing the value of the life skills development program and volunteering for the first time.”