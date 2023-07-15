Peach Shortage

Flamm Orchards in Cobden is expected to have enough peaches to supply its country store. But the farm’s wholesale peach business was wiped out by a winter freeze this year, with peach losses near 90%. 

 Photo by Flamm Orchard

COBDEN, Ill. — If you’re looking to order a dessert based on crop availability in Illinois this season, apple pie or strawberry shortcake should be plentiful — but there might not be as much peach cobbler on the menu.

Wild weather swings dating back to December sapped much of the peach crop this season while apple trees at some orchards appear to be set up for a big harvest in coming months, specialty growers from around the state told FarmWeek.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.