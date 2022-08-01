HAMILTON, Ill. — The 55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show kicks off Friday near Hamilton.
A $5 commemorative button allows admission for events Friday, Saturday and Sunday to those 12 years and older; children under 12 are admitted free.
This year’s show highlights Allis Chalmers tractors. The button features a WD45 Allis Chalmers tractor owned by Ron Briscoe, and the raffle tractor is a 1942 Allis Chalmers B.
Parades of antique cars, trucks, tractors and steam engines brought by exhibitors will run through the grandstand at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Entertainment Friday night is an antique tractor pull in the grandstand followed by music by Bocephus Wayne at about 8 p.m. Saturday night’s schedule includes music by On Stage Band and a quilt auction at 8 p.m.
A full dinner is offered at 6 p.m. for $10 — ribeye steak, potato salad and baked beans on Friday and smoked pork chops, au gratin potatoes and fresh tomatoes on Saturday.
To reach the show, turn north at the signs in Hamilton at North 19th Street and follow the blacktop two miles north. Parking is free.
More information is available by calling Ed Hartweg at 319-795-2982.
