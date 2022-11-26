Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.