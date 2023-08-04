'Where Traditions Grow': Missouri State Fair to open Aug. 10

During the 2022 Missouri State Fair, a family has their photo made beside the Children's Barnyard. This year's MSF opens Thursday, Aug. 10, and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 20.

 H-W File Photo/Faith Bemiss

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair will open Aug. 10 with new and familiar traditions this year.

The 2023 theme is "Where Traditions Grow," in keeping with familiar traditions; this year, the fair will see new projects transforming the landscape and the essential ag-based customs in full swing.

