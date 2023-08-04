'Where Traditions Grow': Missouri State Fair to open Aug. 10

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair will open Aug. 10 with new and familiar traditions this year.
The 2023 theme is "Where Traditions Grow," in keeping with familiar traditions; this year, the fair will see new projects transforming the landscape and the essential ag-based customs in full swing.
MSF Director Mark Wolfe said they would continue to showcase agriculture and youth in ag at the fair.
"I'd like folks to know that you are going to get to come to the fair and see those things that are important to what we do," he noted. "Which is in support of agriculture. We are very focused here at the Missouri State Fair on Missouri agriculture, with our emphasis being on the youth, 4-H, and FFA.
"So, with that in mind, we also know that we need to introduce new things," he continued. "Change the schedule up, and that's pretty easy to do with things like entertainment and things along those lines. But when it comes to the actual livestock, it's more geared around new breeds."
Wolfe said fairgoers will see new species and classes in the smaller breeds, such as chickens and rabbits. With the larger livestock, there will be new contests and competitions with some more unique breeds.
"On the grounds in general, on our side of working the fair, we spend all year working on the facilities. We certainly have a lot of really exciting things coming up over the next couple of years," he noted. "For this year's fair, I think the biggest change down in cattle-country is you'll see is a complete renovation of the Shorthorn Barn, which was probably our most dilapidated building on the facility.
"It had been needing a little TLC for a long time," he continued. "So, the (Missouri) General Assembly funded that project a couple of years ago, and it was completed over the winter."
The MSF also purchased 201 acres to the west of the fairgrounds, and the groundbreaking for the 600 new campsites will be hosted sometime after this year's fair.
"Once that's completed in the next couple years, that will probably put the fair close to 2,400 full hook-up campsites," Wolfe said. "Which is fantastic."
A $55 million arena will break ground in the fall. The project will take around two years to complete. The new arena will be constructed at the existing State Fair Arena site, which is currently an open-air facility. New restrooms on the fairgrounds are being built, and a complete renovation of the Grandstand is planned for the next two years.
The free entertainment during this year's Fair includes the Shenanigans Wild West Show, which hasn't been to the Fair since 2009.
"They are an absolutely hilarious comedy show," Wolfe said. "That will be over behind the Ag Building. We've got circus stuff, we've got comedy, magicians. We've got all kinds of music genres, ragtime (and) bluegrass. We've obviously got country music and rock music going on at our free stages around the fairgrounds."
A favorite returning show that many people may need to learn about is the Farm Toy Show in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The show will be hosted the first three days of the Fair.
"I mean, it is packed," Wolfe noted. "It's just incredible the amount of stuff that's in there for sale."
The Missouri State Fair Queen Contest is returning, as well as the annual Barbecue Competition on Aug. 11, the Championship Horseshoe Competition Aug. 11-13, the Missouri Waltz Competition on Aug 16, and the Missouri Fiddling Championship on Aug. 20.
There's a new twist on the Homegrown Singer Competition, which has been transformed into the Show Me Showcase featuring After-School Rock Band Lessons from Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 16-19.
Wolfe noted he's pleased with ticket sales for the State Fair Grandstand performances this year. Aug. 10 will feature Tyler Hubbard, formerly with Florida Georgia Line, then Lainey Wilson on Aug. 11. Wolfe added Wilson's show is already sold out.
"Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean sold out in like four or five hours," he noted. "Which hasn't happened (before). In my 19 years, we've never had a concert sell out that quickly. So, that was pretty exciting."
Also performing this year is 3 Doors Down with Away from the Sun, Cory Asbury and Cain, The Country Comeback Tour, Nelly with Rahzel, and Riley Green with Randy Houser. Wolfe added he believes the Nelly concert will also be a sellout performance.
"The last time I looked (Nelly sales) were 7,500 to 8,000 tickets sold, and basically 11,000 is the sellout," he said. "If you want to get tickets to Nelly, you probably better do that pretty quick."
The 2023 MSF full admission prices have increased from $12 to $15 for adults, and Wolfe explained why. He noted COVID-19 sat the fair back.
"We had a rate increase and didn't have the fair," he added. "And the fair took a pretty good hit from that COVID year … the fair lost a significant amount of money.
"Fortunately, we have turned that around and are back in good shape," he continued. "So, we never instigated that increase, and we carried it over another year, and it literally put us behind the eight-ball with rising costs."
He said the MSF is still comparable to other state fairs' admission prices.
The 2023 Missouri State Fair will run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. For more information, visit mostatefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.