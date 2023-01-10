COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer an eight-week winter webinar series on growing specialty crops in tunnels.
Classes will be offered 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 24 to March 14.
Topics include an overview of structures and mulches, high tunnel fruit production, irrigation, fertility management and soil issues, insect and disease management and economics of diversifying crop rotations.
Presenters will explain how tunnels can give growers more control over temperature, light and water, improving growing conditions for plants. Expanding the growing season by using tunnels lets growers market before and after the peak of the season, when a glut of produce often leads to lower prices and smaller returns for growers.
The cost is $75 per person.
Registration and more information are available online at muext.us/SCPT.
