MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University Agronomy Field Day will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at the University Farm in Macomb.
Guided plot tours will leave from the Agronomy Shed, located at 285 Ember Road, and will last approximately two hours.
Tours will include information about weed management research being conducted at WIU including new or improved herbicides and herbicide combinations, ideas for incorporating pennycress as a crop between corn and soybeans and integrated weed management strategies.
More information about the field day, which is free and open to the public, is available by email to wiuag@wiu.edu.
