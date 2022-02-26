A University of Missouri Extension agronomist says Kentucky 31 fescue revolutionized the cattle industry in the state.
But in some cases, “maybe it’s time to make some changes that will bring greater profitability for livestock operations,” Tim Schnakenberg said.
Kentucky 31 fescue hosts a toxic endophyte fungus that can affect livestock performance.
“Livestock producers who learn how to use it and/or supplement with other forage options are ahead of the curve on dealing with the drawbacks,” Schnakenberg said.
Novel-endophyte fescues, which host a nontoxic version of the fungus, can significantly improve animal performance and farm profitability.
“Research out of Arkansas found significant results in cow reproduction rates by converting just 25% of a farm operation to novels coupled with strategic management,” he said.
When converting, Schnakenberg strongly recommends taking measures to ensure complete K-31 elimination.
“It is imperative to prevent seed from the old K-31 crop to be made the year of establishment. In addition, it is important to understand that one application of glyphosate will not kill all old K-31 crowns completely,” he said. “If K-31 survives in the new novel stand, it can dominate the novel over time, partly because the cattle typically prefer to graze the novel harder than the K-31.”
Schnakenberg recommends taking steps to fully eliminate K-31 crowns and planting at the best time of year.
“In most cases, a late summer or early fall seeding is the most ideal,” he said. “This is usually during September, unless conditions are too dry. We generally will not recommend a novel seeding in the spring, but preparation must begin in the spring.”
The most common preparation method is a “spray-smother-spray” approach that involves killing the old fescue in the spring with heavy rates of glyphosate, planting a summer interim/smother crop and making a second spray of glyphosate in the fall before novel fescue planting.
There are many factors for producers to consider when deciding if converting to novel fescues is worth it.
“Decades of research data have shown that the fescue endophyte significantly reduces on-farm profit in the cattle business,’ Schnakenberg said. “Unfortunately, many producers do not recognize the quiet siphoning off of profits that happens as a result of the endophyte.”
Using novel fescue, combined with other measures, can be a huge benefit.
“There are farms with weaning weight data on calves that show major improvements in gain after cattle started grazing novel fescues,” he said.
Agri-Women scholarships
The application deadline is March 31 for four scholarships offered by Illinois Agri-Women to women studying agriculture.
One $1,500 IAW Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship will be offered to a student who is an agriculture education major finishing an undergraduate degree in the next year.
Three $1,000 WCFA Agency of Change Scholarships are offered to students who have attended at least one Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Conference.
Eligible applicants include past WCFA attendees and students who participated in the 2020 WCFA in person event and the 2021 WCFA Online Curriculum. One scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior, one to a current college student and one to a current graduate student.
Applications and more information are available online at Scholarships–WCFA (womenchangingthefaceofagriculture.com) or illinoisagriwomen.org.
