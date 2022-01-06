MONROE CITY, Mo. — The NEMO/WCIL Soil Health Workshop returns Friday, Jan. 28 with a full slate of speakers covering topics from carbonomics to integrating cover crops into a rotation.
The workshop takes place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City with speakers taking the stage in the morning and breakout sessions in the afternoon.
Workshop organizer Lucas Brass said the event boosts awareness of how soil health measures, such as cover crops, can work on the farm.
Brass who is a resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Ralls County said his goal is to help farmers gather information they can use on their farm.
“By bringing in speakers and their experience, and we’ll have a local farmer panel with folks from Northeast Missouri, maybe they can understand the situation that these folks have been in and understand how they can integrate certain practices of soil health into their operation,” he said.
Featured speakers for the fourth workshop include Oklahoma farmers Russ Jackson and Jimmy Emmons – formerly a “big tillage addict” who switched “cold turkey” into notill and cover crops, Brass said – along with Nebraska farmer and seed dealer Keith Berns.
Berns emphasizes the importance of carbon and its role in breaking down residue and typing up nitrogen in the soil. “It’s really important for folks to understand the role of carbon,” Brass said.
Interseeding cover crops into standing cash crops will be the topic for Golden, Ill., farmer Andrew Reuschel while David Otte with Green Valley Seed will review research on cover crops and livestock and lunch speaker Brent Haden will discuss cash rent contracts and integrating conservation measures.
“We extended (the workshop) an hour this year to take advantage of these speakers and get as much as possible out of them,” Brass said.
Registration, due by Jan. 21, is available by calling 573-985-8611, ext. 3, online at mosoilandwater.land/ralls and by scanning the QR code on any workshop flyer. Lunch will be provided, and continuing education units have been approved for the workshop.
