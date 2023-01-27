Soil Health

Northeast Missouri/West-Central Illinois Soil Health Workshop speaker Phil Needham records part of a presentation by "soil health maniac" Lucas Brass to open Friday's event in Monroe City, Mo. Brass encouraged farmers to take what they learned at the workshop and put it to work on the farm.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Costumed in a “muscle” shirt and speaking with the fervor of an evangelist, Lucas Brass encouraged farmers at Fridays soil health workshop to do one thing.

“Be a soil health maniac,” said Brass, a soil health specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service based in Ralls County and a coordinator of the fifth annual conference targeting growers in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois. “Leave here with a passion to go forward and see if we can make soil health work back on the farm.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.