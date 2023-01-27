MONROE CITY, Mo. — Costumed in a “muscle” shirt and speaking with the fervor of an evangelist, Lucas Brass encouraged farmers at Fridays soil health workshop to do one thing.
“Be a soil health maniac,” said Brass, a soil health specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service based in Ralls County and a coordinator of the fifth annual conference targeting growers in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois. “Leave here with a passion to go forward and see if we can make soil health work back on the farm.”
Speakers throughout the day focused on overcoming equipment challenges, building a drought-resilient farm, cover crop strategies and management systems to improve soil function.
Indiana farmer and consultant Barry Fischer stressed that soil health practices such as cover crops or no-till need to work in collaboration.
“Cover crops are a very, very good practice, but when you add cover crops to your system, it will have an effect on your nutrient cycles, your carbon cycles which ultimately affect delivery of nutrients to your plants. There’s a ripple effect,” Fischer said.
“We don’t want farmers to add cover crops to their system and it cause them an economic problem. When they add cover crops to the system to improve soil health, we want their production to continue and go up along with resilience to climate change. That takes a systems approach.”
Speaker Phil Needham focused, in part, on seeding technologies to improve emergency uniformity and generate better yields.
“We want to get seeds in the ground to the same depth, the same spacing, so they emerge out of the ground consistently,” the ag entrepreneur and consultant said. “There’s a lot of research from around the world that will support the fact that uniformly emerging crops have higher yield potential.”
The messages hit home with Macon County farmer Don Yutz who understands that soil health is extremely important to his production.
“I just came to get more information so we can do a better job of farming,” Yutz said.
So did Quincy, Ill., farmer David Dedert, who also shared his own experiences from four decades of no-till and two decades of cover crops.
“Don’t be afraid to try new things. Don’t listen to the neighbors. Try what you think will work,” Dedert said. “I try to get new ideas and pass on any ideas that I’m trying. If I can help educate people on what I’ve seen work and what doesn’t work, that’s another bonus.”
Springfield-based soil health specialist Drexel Atkisson, who opened the program, defined soil health as the continued capacity of soil to function as a vital living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals and humans.
“We cannot expect our soils to do anything for us without a living biological component,” Atkisson said. “What we’re talking about is how we can support that biological component in our soils.”
Doing that can boost water capacity in soil, builds organic matter and pumps up carbon levels — all positive environmental, and economic, benefits.
“Ultimately it increases your production, your resilience, your economic sustainability on your farm,” Fischer said.
