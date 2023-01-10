MONROE CITY, Mo. — Lucas Brass hopes to see farmers in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois take another look at wheat and native grasses as part of their crop rotation.

They’ll get some encouragement at the fifth annual NEMO/WCIL Soil Health Workshop slated for Friday, Jan. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the program starts at 8:30 a.m.

