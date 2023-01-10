MONROE CITY, Mo. — Lucas Brass hopes to see farmers in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois take another look at wheat and native grasses as part of their crop rotation.
They’ll get some encouragement at the fifth annual NEMO/WCIL Soil Health Workshop slated for Friday, Jan. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the program starts at 8:30 a.m.
Adding wheat to the rotation “really opens the door to a lot more opportunity for soil health from the standpoint of cover crops and possibly grazing those cover crops planted after wheat,” said Brass, area soil health specialist for the northeast region with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Our wheat prices have been up the last year, and I hope people find a way to bring wheat back into rotation if they haven’t had it in there for a while.”
Area livestock producers often rely on fescue, which does well in the area’s often cool wet springs but falters in the hot summer months, but native grasses offer another option.
Integrating native grasses into planting plans “hopefully helps dealing with drought-type conditions or summer slump of cool season grasses like fescue and brome and help feed cattle longer with good quality grass and feed forage,” he said. “We’re talking warm season big bluestem, Indian grass, switchgrass, little bluestem.”
The workshop offers speakers along with a local producer panel, livestock breakout sessions after lunch, a financial adviser speaking on succession planning and information from local ag sponsors.
Featured speaker Barry Fisher, a central Indiana farmer and consultant serving on the Midwest Cover Crops Council, “has a really good common sense, simple approach to soil heath,” Brass said. “He gives good advice on how to work soil health into your rotation.”
Ag entrepreneur and consultant Phil Needham focuses on growing high-yielding wheat, touching on dealing with residues after harvest and planting into standing cover crops.
Kansas agronomist and author Dale Strickler focuses on livestock producers and “how we can change up our grazing to increase our soil health, integrating native grasses onto the farm and being able to make those work,” Brass said.
Registration, due by Jan. 20, is available by calling 573-985-8611, ext. 3; online at mosoilandwater.land/ralls and by searching “NEMO soil health” on Facebook.
“Bring a family member. Bring a friend. Bring somebody else from the operation,” Brass said. “Listen and take a few notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.