BARRY, Ill. — Two libraries in the region plan to break ground in 2022 on expansion projects while an area school already is building and another wrapped up construction on space housing classes in a business incubator-style setting.
The building projects to benefit students and communities come as another effort might be moving an area historical site closer to national park status.
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth introduced legislation in November to designate the original town of New Philadelphia as a national historical park.
New Philadelphia was the first town platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter, in 1836.
“Making our national parks better reflect our nation’s people and history is long overdue, and it’s time we properly recognize Frank McWorter,” Duckworth said.
In Hancock County, Carthage library district voters in April approved issuing up to $1.2 million in bonds, providing the match for a $1,258,862.94 state grant to build a new library.
Plans call for a 10,666-square-foot single-story building at First and Center streets on a site donated by Prairieland Investment Group. Features for the new building include two study rooms, ample comfortable seating with charging stations throughout the building, a drive-up book return and pick-up window and a large meeting room available for library programs and community groups.
When the project’s original architects retired, the library selected a new firm, Chicago-based Studio GC for the project. “We’ve been working with them on all the 20,000 different decisions that have to be made,” Library Director Amy Gee said. “We’re hoping to have decisions made so they can have the bid documents prepared and put out for bid in January or February. We’re still hoping to break ground this spring.”
The library continues to raise funds to furnish the new facility, but Gee said they’re still determining what can be reused, what will be needed and what it will cost.
“Once we get more details and specifics, we hope people will be interested in giving,” Gee said.
In Mendon, Four Star Public Library District plans to break ground this spring on a $400,000 project to add a program/meeting room thanks to a federal grant and loan announced in November combined with the district’s savings.
The approximately 1,800-square-foot addition to the south side of the library will provide new needed space to serve library patrons and the community.
Library Director Jill Lucey said the addition will house the library’s local history section and will offer a kitchenette, a much larger storage closet, an additional restroom and a small patio area for outdoor programming. Plans call for adding technology, such as laptop computers and a smart screen, to the new space.
Officials broke ground in August, and construction began in September, on a $2.2 million multi-purpose facility at the Orr Research Center near Baylis.
The 24,000-square-foot facility, first proposed in 2016, will house offices and classrooms, an exposition/arena space and an animal care unit designed for short-term or temporary housing.
The facility not only provides a home for an array of educational services but showcases the 40-year partnership between the University of Illinois, John Wood Community College and the Orr Corporation, which oversees the research center, to build a strong rural economy.
Plans call for a dedication ceremony in late spring or early summer for the new facility, “a resource that will be exceptional not only for John Wood but for our region, for our entire area,” said Mike Tenhouse, who chairs JWCC’s ag department.
At Culver-Stockton College, ground was broken in March on the $1.25 million Innovation, Design and Experiential Activities Center.
The 2,500-square-foot center, located just south of the Gladys Crown Student Center, houses classes in a business incubator-style setting instead of typical classrooms. It puts students to work “to make a direct contribution to quality of life, economic development and the success of the communities around us through the work we do here in the IDEA Center,” Culver-Stockton President Douglas Palmer said.
The Johnson-Turner IDEA Center opened in November with a formal opening ceremony planned for this coming spring.
