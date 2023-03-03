MACOMB, Ill. — Looking for another specialty crop to help farming’s bottom line?
Try ginger.
“You definitely can grow ginger in Illinois,” University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Chris Enroth said.
“The type of ginger we are pulling out of the ground is different than what you get at the grocery store. Fresh ginger doesn’t have that skin on it. You don’t have to peel it. It’s smooth and silky, not as fibrous,” he said. “We’re getting a higher quality product.”
Enroth started growing ginger in 2017 on his own “just for fun” before hearing a conference presenter from New York talking about growing ginger as a specialty crop. The selling price, $20 a pound, caught his attention for its potential impact on the bottom line.
Ginger for the Illinois market typically had been grown in Hawaii, but the spread of bacterial wilt disease curtailed production of the tropical spice.
“Most ginger we buy and we eat comes from India, which gets sold to China, which then imports it to the U.S.,” Enroth said.
India also has issues with bacterial wilt in the soil, Enroth said, so growers often follow “slash and burn” practices cutting down native vegetation to grow ginger until the disease takes over, then moving to another location to repeat the process.
Growing more ginger here could help prevent some of that environmental damage – and give farmers another alternative crop.
“Ginger needs as much time as we can give it, as long a season as possible. It will not survive our winters,” Enroth said.
So Illinois farmers sprout the crop in a basement or greenhouse in February or March, much like starting seeds indoors to get a jump on the growing season, and grow the crop in high tunnels, similar to an unheated greenhouses, to extend the growing season.
“High tunnels are really good tools for farmers,” Enroth said. “We often think the growing season is just summer, but with a high tunnel, you can grow pretty much all year long.”
Galesburg grower Eloise Spurgeon first ordered ginger and turmeric from a garden catalog to supplement the vegetables she already grew to sell at the farmers market.
“I always try new things,” said Spurgeon, a Master Gardener with U of I Extension.
“When Chris said he had a grant to grow ginger in Illinois, I said I was interested. I got info on how to grow it and someone to ask questions to. It made it so much easier,” she said. “I’ve worked with Chris for three years on raising ginger. I’ve been able to sell more every year. Fresh ginger is heavenly.”
She’s introduced customers to the unfamiliar product that prefers hot, humid weather.
“It doesn’t look like store ginger,” she said. “Once they know it’s ginger, they buy it, and if they buy it once, they come back.”
Ginger grows well, even in shade, Spurgeon said, as long as it has plenty of water and no weed competition.
“Container growing works really well, and I’ve planted it in the garden just like other vegetables,” she said. “It’s a perennial, just not here. I save all the roots to plant next year.”
Planted in the spring, ginger can be harvested starting in August and sold by the ounce at farmers markets.
“Immature, or baby, ginger is kind of a cream-white color, and the top where the leaves come out is pink. It’s really a beautiful plant and looks really nice on a garden stand,” Enroth said.
“Ginger and turmeric are both pretty easy to grow and really a lot of fun,” Spurgeon said. “You don’t have to worry about pests.”
More challenging may be teaching potential customers how to use it.
Ginger has been used for thousands of years in a wide range of cuisines, but “it’s a little different than the meat and potatoes a lot of Illinoisans were raised on,” Enroth said. “It’s something to make the food taste a little bit better. It’s like a flavor enhancer.”
Spurgeon uses ginger in tea or stir fry — and for making ginger ale.
A little ginger goes a long way.
“This is not a crop where someone will go and tear out all your tomatoes and say you’re just growing ginger from now on. You’re basically putting in a row of ginger,” Enroth said. “You sell ginger to a customer one week, and they won’t need it for several more months.”
Illinois growers also will need to avoid the bacterial wilt found in Hawaii and India.
“We recommend growing certified disease-free ginger, which is more expensive,” Enroth said. “It would be a shame if you could never grow ginger if you introduce disease into the soil.”
Next steps for Enroth include developing data for interested Illinois growers and seeing the crop expand in the state.
“I’d love to see it become more of a mainstay at farmers markets, have at least one stand of somebody selling ginger, a tropical spice no one ever thought would be growing in Illinois,” Enroth said.
“It’s just another crop that farmers are adding to their palette of fruits and vegetables they sell and offer to their customers,” he said. “If we’re able to offer a local source, it’s going to become more a part of our diet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.