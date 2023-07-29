When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I have always had a strong passion for agriculture and livestock. When I was growing up, I wanted to be a veterinarian. I didn’t end up there, but I enjoy my position with MU Extension.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be with my family working on our farm.

Brenda Schreck, 34, works for the University of Missouri Extension as a field specialist in livestock in a five-county area. Schreck, her husband and their daughters raise registered Hereford cattle. She grew up near Drexel, Mo., on a row crop, dairy and beef cattle farm.

