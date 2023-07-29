When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I have always had a strong passion for agriculture and livestock. When I was growing up, I wanted to be a veterinarian. I didn’t end up there, but I enjoy my position with MU Extension.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be with my family working on our farm.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I come from a large family. My mom was one of eight children, and I have 29 first cousins. Needless to say, it takes quite the venue whenever we all come together!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being selected to serve as a Missouri State FFA officer.
It really stinks when … someone does not follow through with something they said they would do.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Detail-oriented.
I always laugh when … my daughters make me laugh.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? There are so many people that come to mind that it is hard to choose just three. I would easily say all of my grandparents that have passed away. My Grandma Arnold and I were such good friends, and I lost her when I was in sixth grade. I was only 2 years old when my Grandpa Arnold passed away, so I would love an opportunity to meet and get to know him. And then there was my Grandpa Bettels; Alzheimer’s and dementia stole the last few years we had with him, but I will always remember him as a kind, family-oriented, hardworking cattleman.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go to the farm with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a bit too focused. From school I went to practice then straight home to do farm chores and homework.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … through my role with Extension, I had the opportunity to visit with Temple Grandin for a woman in agriculture conference presentation.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go do something fun with my family. Like keeps everyone so busy, and having kids has taught my husband and I just how fast time flies.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit my job. I am the type of person that needs to stay busy.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … whether it is to help get my family ready and out the door prepared for the day, or maybe we have something going on at the farm, I always check the weather.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My Dad taught me that the least said was the easiest mended. Sometimes it is hard, but it is better to stay quiet than to hurt someone’s feelings.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … my daughters. I love to listen to them talk, sing or tell stories.
I always get sentimental … about my girls and definitely around my Dad.
The older I get, the more I realize … how fast time flies.
If I had one "do-over," I would … call my best friend that I lost when we were only sophomores in high school. I had planned on catching up with him that day, and as life does, I got busy. Maybe if I had at least called him, I would have made him a few minutes later leaving the house. He could have smiled and waved at that truck driver instead of colliding with it on a blind corner of the highway.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my blue jeans. I dress them up for special occasions or grab an old pair to wear to the farm. Even when it is miserable hot outside, you will find me in my blue jeans and boots. I never have been a fan of wearing shorts outside.
If I've learned anything at all … it would be to never stop learning.
