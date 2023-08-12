When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian. Growing up, we raised horses and cattle, so being a veterinarian appealed to me at that time because of the enjoyment I got out of raising livestock.

What would you rather be doing right now? I really enjoy hunting and fishing, but I never seem to find the time to partake in it as I would like. There are a lot of tricks and videos that I have seen that I want to try, but I never make time to do it.

Luke Merritt, 27, is a research specialist and farm manager of the University of Illinois Orr Agricultural Research and Demonstration Center. Merritt grew up outside of Payson and currently lives near where he grew up. Outside of work, Merritt enjoys hunting, fishing and raising cattle with his siblings.

