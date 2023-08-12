When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian. Growing up, we raised horses and cattle, so being a veterinarian appealed to me at that time because of the enjoyment I got out of raising livestock.
What would you rather be doing right now? I really enjoy hunting and fishing, but I never seem to find the time to partake in it as I would like. There are a lot of tricks and videos that I have seen that I want to try, but I never make time to do it.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am a sucker for collecting Ford pickup and International tractor diecasts.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I was ecstatic when I finished my master’s degree in plant and soil science at Mississippi State University. During my freshman year at John Wood Community College, I was unsure of what I wanted to do for my career. If someone told me back then that I would move states away from home and go to graduate school, I would have thought that they were crazy! I am extremely fortunate for the guidance and help I received from Mike Tenhouse and Mike Vose at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center and from Dr. Mark Bernards at Western Illinois University while working as an undergrad.
It really stinks when … someone pulls out in front of you and proceeds to drive slower than the speed limit.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I would say thorough. That is probably why I work in agronomic research. If you were to ask my mother, she would say ornery.
I always laugh when … I am at a gathering with friends and/or family. I surround myself with people that enjoy telling jokes and making fun of each other.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? The first person I would invite would be my Grandpa Floyd Flesner. He passed away before I was born, but I always hear stories about him and would enjoy meeting him. The last two people are harder to determine. I would have to go with Chris LeDoux as a second. He has been my favorite artist since childhood. My third person would be John Wayne because well, why not?
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … be outside either checking my cattle or working on a project in my shop.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet and reserved. I was a pretty quiet kid in high school and really didn’t come out of my shell until my first year of college.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Max Armstrong, host of “This Week in Agribusiness,” when I was in FFA. I was helping to serve a meal at an Adams County Farm Bureau meeting.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … hop in a NASCAR racecar and take it around a racetrack. I have always been a huge motorsports fan and think it would be fun to drive one.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go skydiving. You will never see me jump out of a working airplane!
America should be more concerned about … themselves as an individual. Some people are quick to see something on social media or in the news and type a judgmental comment to cancel, insult or guilt somebody. If people were to have more facial interactions, they would learn quickly that they have more in common with others than they think.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … koozies and tumblers. Over the years, I received these items as gifts or handouts from some event, and now I have a stockpile of these things!
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … funny videos or clips. I always enjoy a good laugh. Most of the videos I watch are related to agriculture, so some of the funny things I see I relate to because I have made some of those silly mistakes before.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I remember always noticing a piece of paper hanging in the front of Mr. Barry Eidson’s ag classroom at Payson Seymour High School that states “opportunityisnowhere.” I always thought it was weird because one could read it as “opportunity is now here” or “opportunity is nowhere.” I remember asking Mr. Eidson about it. (I wish I could remember his exact words), and his response was that how you view those letters as words is similar to how you take advantage of opportunities in your life. If you keep a positive outlook and take advantage of opportunities, you can accomplish anything you want to.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … either ‘90s country or classic rock.
I always get sentimental when … I honestly don’t have much of anything that comes to mind. My family still owns the first truck that I remember riding in as a kid, so I am partial to keeping it and restoring it one day.
The older I get, the more I realize … that things in life always seem to happen for a reason.
If I had one "do-over," I would … never try chocolate cookies with mint. Nastiest things ever!
My favorite item of clothing is … a ball cap. They do a good job of keeping the sun out of my eyes, and being in the ag industry, I always seem to get new ones to add to my stockpile.
If I've learned anything at all … it is to never stop learning. I am lucky that my career allows me to experiment with new agronomic and pest control tactics in Illinois corn, soybean and wheat production. It is fun to try things and to see how these new practices work and how a farmer in West-Central Illinois can utilize them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.