PERRY, Ill. — David Porter says he sees benefits from utilizing cover crops on his farm.
“We do some cover crops for some grazing of the cattle and some on crop fields to stop erosion or slow erosion down,” the Palmyra, Mo., farmer said.
Porter took home some tips on cover crop management from the second of five University of Illinois Agronomy Days, held Thursday at the Orr Research Center.
Agronomy Days take place in July and August at multiple locations, for the first time, around the state. At the Orr Center, indoor classroom presentations followed by a brief plot tour helped the event beat the heat and offer producers takeaways in cover crops, soil health and pest management.
“Technology and ag are rapidly changing,” Orr’s research specialist Luke Merritt said. “We hope this helps them keep up on it, adjust it to their needs and what they need to do.”
Porter needs to keep a close eye on his row crops, thriving now in midsummer.
“We had too much moisture there for awhile which kind of hurt the crops off the start,” he said. “But we’ve had some decent moisture here in July that has helped bring on the good stuff.”
U of I farm management professor Gary Schnitkey said producers likely will have a very good year in 2021.
“In Illinois, yields will likely be good across most farms and prices will be good, so we’re looking at a pretty good year,” Schnitkey said. “Next year could be a very good year as well.”
But input costs continue to rise dramatically, with fertilizer prices expected to add $40 to $50 more per acre next year and seed and chemical costs expected to increase up to 10%.
Rising costs factor in as farmers look at management practices including cover crops, which Schnitkey said can add $20 to $25 per acre for seed, planting and termination.
Comparing corn fields going into soybeans with and without cereal rye used as a cover crop “because we don’t see any difference in yield and we don’t see any difference in other costs, cover crop systems have come out to be less profitable,” he said. “The cost of it, at least during the initial years, is going to slow its adoption.”
But utilizing cover crops can be an advantage in cattle operations especially in Illinois where it can be difficult to justify taking land for cattle production. Across the state, some 27 million areas are used for crops and about 2 million acres for pasture.
“One way we can utilize land and have more forage available is to utilize cover crops for grazing,” said Kylie Ewing, another Agronomy Day speaker and a second year U of I Ph.D student. “Ultimately this is a viable strategy for producers.”
Cover crops can help build soil health, nutrient retention, erosion control and weed suppression, Ewing said, and integrating cover crops with livestock can increase land for grazing primarily during the winter season and improve use of available forages.