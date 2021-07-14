PERRY, Ill. — University of Illinois’ annual Agronomy Day will take place in-person in multiple locations across the state this summer.
Five Agronomy Day “tours” will take place 9 a.m. to noon weekly on Thursdays, starting July 22, including at the Orr Research and Education Center on July 29. Topics include biological controls in specialty crops, management of soybean and corn seedling diseases and utilization of cover crops for cattle grazing and harvested feedstuffs.
Registration and more information are available online at agronomyday.cropsciences.illinois.edu/.
Presentations also will be made available online to those unable to travel or safely attend in-person events.
“Our 2020 virtual Agronomy Day drew about five times the number of people who physically attend in a typical year. So we know the online format is a great option for folks and reaches a wider audience,” said Allen Parrish, director of Crop Sciences Research and Education Centers and chairperson for Agronomy Day.
“Now with COVID-19 Phase 5 restrictions in place, we are excited to offer our researched-backed findings to folks in multiple formats and locations.”
Participants attending in person need to wear masks if not vaccinated for COVID-19.