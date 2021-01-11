QUINCY — All Phase Property Solutions has acquired Davis and Associates Inc. Realtors.
All Phase specializes in property management, sales and development.
Existing staffs of both firms will continue and Rick Davis will maintain the role of designated managing broker of Davis and Associates. Davis been involved in the real estate industry for 44 years.
John Mast, designated managing broker of All Phase Property Solutions, will be assuming a larger leadership role in both companies, according to a release from All Phase Property Solutions.
Bret Austin of All Phase Property Solutions will serve as the financial officer of both firms while continuing to serve as the construction and maintenance director of All Phase.
Davis and Associates and All Phase will function in two office locations, Davis and Associates, 217-224-8100, at 1112 Broadway and All Phase, 217-224-9892, at 403 Hampshire.