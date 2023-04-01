April brings warmer weather, and everyone is spending more time outside — including salespeople. Now through September is prime time for door-to-door sales, so it's a good time to form a plan for how you will respond if someone knocks on your door.

Plenty of reputable companies use door-to-door sales, including industries like telecommunications, energy, security and magazines. While they’re not selling a product, political, religious or charitable organizations often go door-to-door to talk about their cause or ask for donations.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at 217-209-3972 or dobrien@quincybbb.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.