Area Disposal sold to Canadian firm

PEORIA, Ill. — Area Disposal Service, along with its parent company, has been sold to a Canadian-based firm.
GFL Environmental Inc. announced last week that it acquired the Peoria Disposal Co., which acquired Area Disposal in 1989.
PDC provides residential, commercial and industrial solid waste hauling and recycling services in Central Illinois and Eastern Missouri.
It also operates three landfills — including one in Pike County — two transfer stations, one material recovery facility and a wastewater treatment plant. PDC has a fleet of more than 350 vehicles and 400 employees.
{span}”We continue to demonstrate our ability to successfully execute on our growth strategy of pursuing strategic and accretive acquisitions,” said Patrick Dovigi, founder and CEO of GFL. “The acquisition of PDC provides us with a unique opportunity to acquire one of the best family-owned and operated vertically integrated set of assets in the United States, while expanding our solid waste footprint within the U.S. Midwest. PDC has a leading market position in a secondary market with some of the strongest operating margins in our industry.” {/span}
The Coulter family has owned PDC for more than 90 years. Royal Coulter and his son, Matt Coulter, will remain with the business, while other family members will continue with GFL as consultants and advisers to assist with the transition.
“After months of family meetings and input from trusted advisors, we made the difficult decision to put PDC up for sale,” said Royal Coulter, President and CEO of PDC. “We ran a process where we interviewed four other parties and while GFL was not the highest bidder, after spending two days with Patrick, our family felt that GFL was the right company to take over PDC and continue the legacy that we have built in Peoria over the last 93 years.” Mr. Coulter concluded, “It is clear to us that GFL shares the same core values as PDC: entrepreneurial spirit, operational excellence, a focus on safety and a commitment to giving back to the communities that it serves. I am excited to be part of GFL’s next chapter.”
Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont., GFL is the fourth largest environmental services company in North America with facilities throughout Canada and 27 states.