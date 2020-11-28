QUINCY — Two awards offered again this year help recognize the importance of agriculture in the Quincy area and beyond.
“Most of us realize the ag industry is the largest industry within our area, within our region and even within our country, so small and large agricultural firms that support this industry in a variety of ways are critical to our local and national economy,” said Mike Tenhouse, who chairs the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee.
At the same time, ag educators help build future leaders, and future employees, of that industry.
The chamber and the committee want to recognize both with the 22nd annual Agribusiness of the Year Award and the seventh annual Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year Award.
Nominations will be accepted, beginning Monday, through Dec. 31, and the winners will be recognized at a summer picnic-style event in lieu of the annual March ag banquet because of continuing COVID-19 concerns.
Tenhouse said the recognition helps bring awareness to the vital role played by agribusinesses and ag educators.
“For the general public, even in the somewhat rural area we live in, it’s something not everyone is aware of,” he said.
“We don’t have as many young people that come from what we would call traditional farm backgrounds, so in many cases, the skill set and knowledge base that is important to the future of our industry isn’t there. We work to hone that, develop that in high school and college programs and other types of programs.”
The agribusiness contest is open to businesses of any size within a 50-mile radius of Quincy with strong ties to the agricultural community, a record of community involvement, a record of good customer service and modern business practices. The contest is not limited to chamber members.
Past winners were Quincy Farm Products, Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Co. of Palmyra, Mo., Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton, U.S. Wellness Meats in Canton, Mo., Quincy Tractor, Professional Swine Management in Carthage, F&T Livestock Market in Palmyra, Mo., Baucom Truck Service in Camp Point, Mast Productions in Payson, Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Quincy, B&B Livestock Supply near Camp Point, Bunte Truck Service in Payson, Dearwester Grain Service in Golden, Selby Implement in Quincy, Geo. Keller and Sons in Quincy, Lee Fertilizer in Camp Point, Quincy Farm and Home Supply, Farmers Livestock Sale Inc. in Coatsburg, Ursa Farmers Cooperative, Apple Basket Farms in Barry and Lewis Hybrids in Ursa.
The Ag Educator Award recognizes an educator within a 50-mile radius of Quincy who has strong ties to the ag community. Past or present teachers at the high school and college level, ag literacy educators and professionals who work with producers can be nominated.
Nominations should highlight what the educator does in the classroom and beyond — and the effect the message has on students.
Previous winners were Amy Lucie, ag teacher at Unity High School; Barry Eidson, retired ag teacher in Payson; Dawn Weinberg, ag literacy coordinator in Hancock County; Mike Roegge, retired University of Illinois Extension educator; Steve Buyck, ag teacher at Liberty; and Fischer, a veteran educator who was the first director of agricultural programs at John Wood Community College.
“Being able to just recognize one of those each year provides a way to kind of celebrate our industry,” Tenhouse said. “It’s really good that we have that recognition.”