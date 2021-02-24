QUINCY — How things can change in a month.
In late January, the consensus among those who monitor the nation’s energy supplies was that 2021 gas prices would not surpass $3 a gallon in most parts of the country, including West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
And then came the big freeze across Texas and parts of the Gulf Coast region. That nasty weather shut down refineries, the price of crude oil has spiked and a gallon of gas is threatening to reach $3 a gallon in Quincy and parts of the surrounding area.
“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick DenHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment.”
Gasoline prices in Quincy have been hovering around $2.89 per gallon in recent days, but are about 40 to 50 cents per gallon cheaper in Northeast Missouri. State taxes on gasoline are lower in Missouri.
There may be some good news ahead for local motorists, albeit a brief respite.
“With the cold weather behind us, price increases should begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks,” DeHaan said.
In the not-too-distant future, however, look for the prices at the pump to regain — or continue — their upward momentum.
“As we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer-term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline — so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet,” DeHaan said.
The cost of crude oil had fallen into the $20 range in March of last year, during the early stages of the pandemic. Crude oil is currently selling for about $60 a barrel.
The cost of crude oil represents more than 50% of the final price of gasoline, but there is often a delay before the higher prices show up at the pump, according to information supplied by U.S. News and World Report.
Record gas prices for the region were recorded in Quincy in July 2008 when fuel rose to as high as $4.21 a gallon, according to AAA.