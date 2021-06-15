QUINCY — A Tuesday night banquet honored annual award winners and a critical industry in the area — agriculture.
The First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet celebrated The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year, the Loren and Ann Wiese family of Versailles; the Agribusiness of the Year, Taylor, Mo.-based Landmark Irrigation; and the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year, Don McKinley of Quincy.
The banquet also recognized the importance of the work of farmers and ag-related businesses which continued to produce goods and services despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Between interruptions in the food chain and supply, we’ve seen how it can affect all of us,” said Mike Tenhouse, who chairs the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee which presents the agribusiness and ag educator awards. “For people, business and farm families who continued to operate, it’s a good time to celebrate that and the end of COVID as it’s been the last 15 months.”
The 29th Farm Family of the Year Award honored the Wieses for their commitment to farming and their strong partnership with sons Lane, Lance and Len.
Working together, the family raises corn and soybeans in Brown, Pike and Adams counties. Four generations of the family have farmed land in Brown County, starting with Wiese’s dad who came to the area in 1940 from Washington County in southern Illinois.
“Farming is our passion, our life and our livelihood,” Len Wiese said.
The 22nd agribusiness award honored Landmark and its four core businesses — irrigation, drainage, solar and farming. Steve Sutter, his wife Deb and their sons Clinton and Craig serve customers in Northeast Missouri, West-Central Illinois and Southeast Iowa.
The business is “something one generation worked very hard for,” and as the second generation, “we try to continue that on,” Clint Sutter said. “We enjoy what we do.”
The seventh annual ag educator award recognizes someone who helps others learn about agriculture.
McKinley spent a career in education, primarily as an elementary principal in Quincy Public Schools, and at 92, he’s still teaching all ages with his 1930s Agriculture Museum. The museum with its collection of more than 4,000 pieces focuses on preservation, education and highlighting the evolution of farming.
“Next time you see a farmer, tell him thank you. Tell him how grateful you are for him and for the work he does to feed himself, you and this world. Let him know you truly care,” McKinley said. “We appreciate the farmer. Remember no farmer, no food.”
The banquet, typically held in March, was pushed back to June because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Tenhouse said the pandemic boosted awareness of ag’s importance.
“The industry is much bigger than production. There are layers of marketing, processing, distribution,” Tenhouse said. “When you start to have issues with any one of those layers or shortages, we have seen how critical it can be.”