Barge Traffic

A tow enters the lock chamber moving upstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close four locks on the upper Illinois River at Starved Rock, Marseilles, Dresden Island and Brandon Road for rehabilitation work from June 1 through Sept. 30. 

PEORIA, Ill. — Barge traffic is getting back to normal on the lower Mississippi River for what’s typically a slower time of the year anyway.

“The water levels are back up to normal south of Cairo versus where it was in September and October,” Tom Torretti, of Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., told FarmWeek in mid-January at the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association’s (IFCA) annual convention in Peoria. “The low water issue last year was the worst we’d seen since 1988.”

