There may be nothing cuter than a puppy, but wait: Are you really going to try to train a new pet in the hustle and bustle of the holidays? How do you know you’re getting it from a reliable source?

Give yourself time to do the research you need to find a trustworthy breeder or consider adopting a pet from an animal shelter. Missouri is among the top states for so-called “puppy mills,” which often raise dogs in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at 217-209-3972 or dobrien@quincybbb.org

