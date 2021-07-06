SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — New Beef Quality Assurance workshops have been scheduled throughout Illinois, including in Carthage, in July.
Sessions provide producers with up-to-date standards and technologies to improve animal welfare and beef quality.
Meeting dates and locations are July 14 at Carthage Livestock, Inc. in Carthage; July 15 at United Producers Inc. in Shelbyville and July 21 at Sparta Community Building in Sparta. All programs begin at 6 p.m.
BQA trainings are free to Illinois Beef Association members. A $20 fee for non-IBA members includes the cost of a meal and training materials.
Required pre-registration and more information are available by calling IBA at 217-787-4280 and online at illinoisbeef.com.