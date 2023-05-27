Memorial Day is an emotional time for many who want to honor the sacrifices made by America’s armed forces. Unfortunately, scammers know this, and some use this time of year to take advantage of well-meaning donors.

If you plan to donate this Memorial Day, BBB recommends keeping an eye out for lookalike scammers who adopt similar names and branding as trusted nonprofits to get donations.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or (217) 209-3972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.