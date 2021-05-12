QUINCY — Blessing Health System will be hosting an in-person career fair on May 19 at the Atrium on 3rd, 201 South Third St. in Quincy.
The Blessing Career Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both clinical and non-clinical positions in west-central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa are currently open, including registered nurses, LPN, food and nutrition, and numerous others. Positions are available across all Blessing Health System-affiliated organizations.
Those attending the Blessing Career Expo are asked to bring a resume and to wear a mask while at the event.