Lisa Lake, a Non-invasive cardiology nurse at Blessing Hospital, has earned national certification in cardiac-vascular nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Certification requirements include a minimum of 2,000 hours of clinical practice in cardiac-vascular nursing and completion of 30 hours of continuing education in cardiac-vascular nursing within the last three years, and passage of a written examination.
Nursing certification is a voluntary process of validating knowledge, skills and abilities beyond the scope of RN licensure. Certification provides patients and their families with confirmation that the nurse caring for them has demonstrated experience, knowledge and skills in a complex specialty of care.
Lake is a 25 year member of the Blessing Hospital nursing staff. Prior to joining the Non-Invasive Cardiology department team, she worked on a medical-surgical unit, in the Educational Services department, Blessing Home Care and the Observation Decision Unit at Blessing Hospital.
Lake is a graduate of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences/Culver Stockton College. She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing and the Blessing Nurses Alumni Association.
