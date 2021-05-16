A study by University of Missouri researchers shows fruit and vegetable production could play a big role in doubling the state's agricultural economy by 2030.
"Compared to row crops, you don't have to have as many acres of fruit and vegetables to generate a significant return," said John Kruse, associate research professor in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and study co-author.
"A farmer we interviewed produced two acres of specialty crops. The way he had his operation constructed, he was generating between $200,000 and $300,000 a year on just those two acres."
From a cost of production perspective, Kruse said Missouri's fruit and vegetable production is "pretty competitive" compared to states such as California, Washington or Florida due to availability of resources and lower land prices — and growers are eager to expand.
To achieve higher volumes, producers need to expand the base of selling to distributors, institutional markets or grocery stores in urban areas, and the solution can be adapted to producers of all sizes, backgrounds and cultural differences.
"When visiting some of the Amish and Mennonite communities in Missouri, we noticed clusters of producers throughout the state that together could support a significant amount of production," Kruse said.
"By bringing their products to a central processing facility that cuts, washes, packages and then ships the volumes to the institutional markets like schools, hospitals, prisons, you're giving them access to a much larger volume potential of sales for their products."
In addition, fruit and vegetable production could be a great niche for beginning farmers, who often juggle full-time jobs off the farm to sustain their finances.
The bonus of an operation focused on specialty crops, fruits or vegetables is that local farmers markets typically are held on Saturdays, outside normal work hours. "As you learn how you're going to grow more and market more, you can phase out that off-farm job and make fruit and vegetable production your full-time job," Kruse said.
Find the study, "The Economic Viability of Expanding Fresh and Processed Fruit and Vegetable Production in Missouri," at fapri.missouri.edu/farmers-corner/specialty-crops under "Reports."
Mental health tools
Farm life can be stressful, but Midwestern farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers have direct access to a new tool to help manage stress, anxiety, depression or substance use issues.
The newly-launched website, FarmStress.org, is aimed at providing the agricultural community with resources and support provided through the North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center.
"May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so it's an opportune time to unveil this website that will serve as a clearinghouse for stress and mental health resources for anyone experiencing stress related to the many challenges of farming," said Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois Extension specialist and assistant professor in agricultural and biological engineering and project director.
The North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center is a 12-state collaborative based at University of Illinois that works to expand access to and knowledge of mental health resources. The website has resources by state and topic, including crisis numbers, telephone hotlines and training resources.
"This new tool will help those in agricultural communities connect with critical information to help themselves, their family members or people they work with," said Courtney Cuthbertson, Extension specialist and assistant professor in human development and family studies and project co-director. "Having this information available online helps make mental health information more accessible."
Rudolphi, Cuthbertson and other center partners also are raising awareness throughout May with a daily social media campaign on Twitter and Facebook that will include posts on signs and symptoms of distress, where those in need can find help, how to help someone in need and strategies for managing stress.