CAMP POINT, Ill. — Sara Lung's great, great, great grandfather, William Farlow, was one of the founding fathers of Camp Point. Now, she and her husband, Ted Lung, are continuing to expand their hometown.
The Lungs have worked the last 11 months to open the Bricktown Inn, 200 E. State. They plan to open to guests starting in September.
Previously, the inn was office space. However, because of COVID-19 the three-story building was abandoned and the employees started working from home.
“We thought people would transition back, but people were able to continue working from home,” Sara said. “That means the space stayed empty, so Ted and I brainstormed what could Camp Point use.”
That's when the couple came up with the idea of an inn.
“A lot of people come into town for weddings, family gatherings and are looking for a place to stay,” Sara explained. “Instead of driving to Quincy or Mount Sterling they can stay here. We saw there was a real need, we thought it would go over really well with the community and started remodeling the building.”
Ted took the lead on the renovation and the couple was able to hire locals for the remodeling and construction. When it came to the interior work the two did most of the work.
“We would call it a date night,” Sara said laughing. “We would say lets go downtown and put together furniture, hang stuff up or do whatever needed to be done inside.”
The couple felt like it was something locals would really appreciate.
“As many people know the longer people stay in town the more it helps local businesses,” she said. “They'll be able to shop at local stores and eat at local restaurants. It's a win-win for everyone.”
The couple is no stranger to remodeling old buildings, because they also own the Bailey's Opera House in town.
“If you don’t love the old buildings they fall apart, we have to do what we can to take care of them,” Sara said. “Ted and I love seeing these historic building stay alive with new purpose.”
The Bricktown Inn was built in 1897. The inspiration for the inn's name is a way to pay inspiration to the Camp Point Brickyard which was operational in the 1800s.
“We were trying to think of what to name the business, like what’s neat for the whole town and has history,” she said. “The bricks in the brickyard were used to build our building and many in town. I suggested Bricktown Inn and my husband really liked it, so we stuck with it.”
The theme of honoring Camp Point continues into the inn's décor as well. Inside the building are old photos of the town.
“We love our hometown, and we decided with it being such an old building we would use old photos of Camp Point,” Sara said. “Some of the photos came from my grandma's basement. She passed some years ago, but the photos stayed in the family.”
Other photos came from the Camp Point Public Library's Heritage Room.
“There's a lot of historic photos and memorabilia there,” said Sara. “The staff let me take pictures for my project, and I was able to blow those pictures up. We have a big mural when you first walk into the foyer and a variety of sizes of photos throughout the inn.”
As for the inn itself it has 10 rooms all with private bathrooms.
There are three available room types. Cozy queen room, one queen bed; classic king room, one king bed; and grand two queen room, two queen beds. Each floor has a lounge and kitchenette for guests to share.
There won't be an employee on site 24/7, so guests will have a code to get into the front door and into their private room, but Sara says an employee is just a phone call away.
“We have some wonderful people locally who will help if someone is locked out or are having any problems,” she said. “We also have handymen on call, and Ted and I will be available too.”
Customers will also be able to put in extra requests when booking a stay like a pack and play, extra blankets or extra pillows.
The Lungs are doing some finishing touches before opening to the public. They are also waiting for an outside company to finish their website before reservations can be made.
