Farmers making a one-time fertilizer application recommended by a soil test may say the field is "up to test."
But the University of Missouri bases soil test recommendations on an eight-year buildup — replacing what is removed plus one-eighth of the fertilizer needed to bring the soil fertility to a good level, according to the yield goal.
"Fertilizer recommendations should be applied every year for eight years to 'bring it up to test,'" MU Extension agronomist Pat Miller said. "The exception is for perennial forages where too much nitrogen and potash prevent germination of small seeds. Recommendations are reduced for the year of establishment."
Miller said it's also important to know the correct crop and yield goal. A crop code for straight cool-season grass will recommend nitrogen. But if grasses have a good stand of clover, they do not need nitrogen. Applying it is a waste and encourages the grass to crowd out the clover, she said.
An unrealistically high yield goal may suggest too much fertilizer and a low yield goal could result in underfertilizing and underperformance. Years of little to no fertilizer cannot be fixed by a one-year application, Miller said. It may take several yearly applications to see much additional crop growth, especially with phosphorus and potassium.
Soils with a low pH can tie up nutrients, so make it a priority to apply lime to those fields, Miller said. Lime also works slowly, and it can take several years to see results.
More information is available in the MU Extension guide, "Interpreting Missouri Soil Test Reports," online at extension.missouri.edu/g9112.
Small but mighty
The small but mighty gooseberry grown in Missouri can be used alone or with other small fruits in pies, jams and sauces and to flavor beverages.
In the United States, there are about 50 native species of the genus Ribes, including the American gooseberry. In Missouri, American gooseberry produces a fruit that is very tart at the immature green stage when harvested in June, MU Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund said. Gooseberries become sweeter when picked later.
The native Missouri gooseberry grows throughout the state, except for 10 counties primarily in the southeastern part of the state.
American gooseberry grows well in Missouri, Warmund said. Plants survive winter temperatures and thrive under humid spring and summer conditions in full sun to partial shade. They need little maintenance except for annual dormant pruning, light fertilization and irrigation during droughty periods in summer.
Few pests damage American gooseberry in Missouri. Occasionally, aphids eat the foliage, stinkbugs scar the fruit and fungal diseases can infect plants. For more information, search MU's Integrated Pest Management website for "gooseberry" at ipm.missouri.edu.
To prevent infections, select disease-resistant gooseberry cultivars and allow adequate space between plants. When plants are at least 3 years old, thin out some of the larger branches annually during dormant pruning to promote rapid drying of foliage later in the growing season.
Remove weeds that compete with plants for moisture and light. Harvest frequently to prevent fruit rot and remove dead foliage beneath plants, where pathogens can overwinter.