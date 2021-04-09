QUINCY — A Quincy business is under new ownership.
The Business Centre, 625 Hampshire, announced that Rex Hicks took over ownership of the business as of Feb. 1.
“I’ve worked in the Quincy area for decades, and I’m excited to be adding additional products and services at The Business Centre," Hicks said. "We now have even more ways to better serve the community."
The Business Centre first opened in 1989.
It will continue to offer copiers and repair services as a SAVIN and Ricoh copier dealer, along with expanding into office furniture, health care furnishings, a full-service office supply center and upsized printing capabilities including wide-format printing and vehicle wraps.