PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A workshop series for people wanting to start a business in Illinois begins Tuesday at the John Wood Community College Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.
Specialists from the Small Business Development Center within the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs will partner with Pike County Economic Development Corp. to offer the free weekly series which continues through March 28.
All workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center, 39637 260th Ave.
The first workshop will cover choosing/registering the legal structure of the business, how the legal structure affects income tax filing, obtaining an employer identification number, registering for Illinois sales tax and responsibilities as an employer.
Future topics are understanding financials on Feb. 28, creating a business plan-part one on March 7, creating a business plan-part two on March 14, marketing basics on March 21 and online marketing on March 28.
