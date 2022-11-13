Holiday wonderland

Vendors selling everything from homemade treats to hand-built toys found space at Dick Brothers Brewery for the 2022 ChristKindl Market. Following a preview party Friday, the market opened Saturday morning, with hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After a week of near-record-high temperatures, the weather shifted and brought a chill on Friday, just in time for the District's ChristKindl Market at Dick Brothers Brewery.

"I was a little worried about the cold affecting the crowd," District director Emily Lombardi said Saturday. "But it seems it hasn't slowed anyone down. And a little snow is falling now, it just makes it feel so festive."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.