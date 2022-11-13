QUINCY — After a week of near-record-high temperatures, the weather shifted and brought a chill on Friday, just in time for the District's ChristKindl Market at Dick Brothers Brewery.
"I was a little worried about the cold affecting the crowd," District director Emily Lombardi said Saturday. "But it seems it hasn't slowed anyone down. And a little snow is falling now, it just makes it feel so festive."
Last year's Market was at the beginning of December, but Lombardi said the mid-November date is the goal for the Market.
"This is the weekend that we aim for each year," she said. "This allows us to give people the options early in the season. It got pushed back last year, but we prefer to set it up earlier in the season."
Lombardi said bringing the vendors into the Dick Brothers spaces adds the rustic flair to the event while honoring the history of the city.
"We've gotten all the vendors close in these spaces and it makes everything inviting," she said. "We have the harp player upstairs, but the music drifts down, and the Ratskeller has been beautifully decorated. That's one of the reasons we like to have the Market here, in this building. Just the feel, the German heritage that's here in the brewery, it all just fits together."
Friday night, around 150 people turned out for the preview party, Lombardi said, enjoying a more adult-aimed evening with music and drinks, while the weekend Market is inviting to all ages.
Next up for the District this Holiday season will be lighting up Washington Park in a couple of weeks.
"We've already gotten a good start on getting the lights in the park," Lombardi said. "That's our next big event, and that's on the 26th which is also Small Business Saturday."
The ChristKindl Market runs through 3 p.m. on Sunday.
