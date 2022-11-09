ChristKindl Market

Shoppers filled the spaces of Dick Brothers Brewery for the ChristKindl Market in 2021. This weekend, the Market returns with a preview party Friday night and a weekend full of gift-buying opportunities.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — This weekend will see the return of the ChristKindl Market, presented by the District and hosted at the Dick Brothers Brewery.

Starting with a preview party night from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, the Market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Market will have dozens of vendors offering everything from home décor to tasty treats.

