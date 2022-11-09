QUINCY — This weekend will see the return of the ChristKindl Market, presented by the District and hosted at the Dick Brothers Brewery.
Starting with a preview party night from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, the Market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Market will have dozens of vendors offering everything from home décor to tasty treats.
Tickets for the Preview Party are available online now at the District's website and will also be available at the door. The Preview Party tickets are $10 each and offer early access to products for sale along with a night of live entertainment and one free drink ticket. Single-day admissions from Saturday and Sunday will be $3 each day at the door, with children 12 and under free of charge.
For the younger Market-goers, Santa will be on hand for visits from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Food will be available to purchase throughout the weekend from Hagel 1891 and Sugarbug Cotton Candy, along with live music performances.
In conjunction with the ChristKindl Market, the Ratskeller bar will feature drink specials all weekend long.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the District’s Facebook page or go to thedistrictquincy.com.
