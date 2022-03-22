QUINCY — The District has announced that a small-business shopping event will be hosted on Friday throughout the downtown area.
From 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, participating businesses will invited customers to the “Fri-Yay! Shop Hop” event. Along with other local-focused events held throughout the year, the “Fri-Yay!” event is being coordinated by the District to present a unique opportunities for shoppers in Quincy’s historic downtown.
“(These) events have been a staple of The District’s programming for the last few years, and we are very glad to be able to continue this fun and unique shopping experience for our businesses and visitors,” Jeremy Ledford said. Ledford is the director of Programming and Marketing for The District. “It is also unique in that we are targeting Friday shopping opposed to Saturdays for this event, and we like to diversify our programs in that way to meet the needs of different consumer schedules and interests.”
In addition to the shopping opportunities, the Friday event will offer customers the chance to win a spring prize pack by registering at each participating small business as they “shop hop” around the District. The prize pack will include merchandise, gift cards, and other goods. No purchase is necessary to enter and win.
The following businesses are participating in the “Fri-Yay” event:
•Calftown Café (432 S Eighth St.)
•District Designs II — Fresh Pix (117 N Fourth St.)
•Domestics Etc. (119 N Sixth St.)
•for home & her (644 Maine St.)
•LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT (115 N. Fourth St.)
•Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles (504 Hampshire St.)
•Mom Bod Boutique (535 Maine St., Ste 4B)
•Shaker Hill (638 Maine St.)
The District encourages shoppers to check its social media pages, along with pages of District businesses for details regarding any special promotions or sales. While the District coordinates primary marketing for the event, each individual business is responsible for their own operating hours for the “Fri-Yay! Shop Hop” and any other specials or promotions, so hours may vary.
