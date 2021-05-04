QUINCY — Since 2014, Grown-N-Gathered has offered locally grown and organic products. This summer, a change is coming to the corner of Sixth and Maine streets in Quincy.
When Michele Wilkerson started Grown-N-Gathered grocer and the Taproom Cafe, she set a goal of expanding the awareness of local and organic products. According to a statement, the store has purchased around a quarter of a million dollars worth of food from local suppliers since opening.
Now Wilkerson has announced what she says is an effort to take the store to the next level. Partnering with Doug Stritzel, founder of Pickleman’s Gourment Cafe, Grown-N-Gathered will become Pickleman’s Pantry — Organic Test Kitchen.
The new project will be a sister-concept to the Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe franchise.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has locations in five Midwestern states. This will be the first foray into Illinois, adding to more than two dozen locations. With menu options ranging from soups and salads to pizzas and sandwiches, the franchise says their focus is on fresh produce and bread baked in-stores. This is the same concept Stritzel plans to bring to the Gem City.
A new website for Pickleman’s Pantry is promoting that their offerings will be authentic, organic, and delicious, incorporating favorite menu items from the Taproom Cafe and products from Grown-N-Gathered as well as creating brand new recipes to serve from the kitchen.
According to the released statement, the kitchen will be open seven days a week for in-person dining, carry-out, delivery, and catering to the Quincy area.