QUINCY — Just in time for Valentine's Day, Quincy Brewing Company will host another Night Market Pop Up event.
This pop up will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 9. Sellers including Fawn Berry Apothecary, the Find Boutique, One Knotty Maker, Love & Lou Xo, Raindrops & Sunshine Children's Boutique, and Fatty K's Bakery will be set up in Quincy Brewing Company's space at 110 N. Sixth St. in Quincy. Domestics, Etc. and Yellow Kiss Boutique will also be open and participating in the Night Market.
The Pizza Wagon will be serving food starting at 4 p.m. RSVPs are not required to attend the Night Market Pop Up, but organizers say responses of "going" or "interested" on the Facebook event page help sellers plan ahead.
Another Night Market Pop Up is planned for March 2 in the same space, with some different vendors. Along with Fawn Berry Apothecary and the Find Boutique, sellers at the March event will include GreenFox Vintage, Chaotic Sugar, Guilford/Gauge, and Nacho Cat. That pop up will also take place from 4-8 p.m. on March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.