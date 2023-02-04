Holiday Night Market pop-up

Quincy Brewing Company's space will once again be converted to a Night Market for the next pop-up event on Feb. 9.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Just in time for Valentine's Day, Quincy Brewing Company will host another Night Market Pop Up event.

This pop up will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 9. Sellers including Fawn Berry Apothecary, the Find Boutique, One Knotty Maker, Love & Lou Xo, Raindrops & Sunshine Children's Boutique, and Fatty K's Bakery will be set up in Quincy Brewing Company's space at 110 N. Sixth St. in Quincy. Domestics, Etc. and Yellow Kiss Boutique will also be open and participating in the Night Market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.