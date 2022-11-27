QUINCY — Washington Park was filled with holiday cheer as the District held the annual "Light the Park event that wrapped up Small Business Saturday but kicked off the season downtown.
"It goes with our mission to get people to come downtown, to encourage foot traffic, so it works out that we get to "Light the Park" on the national Small Business Saturday," District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said Saturday night. "It was amazing that the City gave us the proclamation for (today). Having the City itself acknowledge our efforts for encouraging people to shop locally, support local businesses, it helped give us a really good turn-out."
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup read the proclamation at Monday's City Council meeting, recognizing Small Business Saturday for Quincy. The national campaign is designed to shift focus from the bigger stores on Black Friday to local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Saturday night saw the crowd gathered for the lighting of the holiday decorations in Washington Park, as well as the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. The sound of the Quincy Park Band's Low Brass Ensemble. Revelry Quincy supplied hot chocolate to go along with cookies at no cost to the crowd.
This year, Toys for Tots was set up to accept toys for those in need, as well as accepting sign-ups for families to be recipients.
"This is how we'll tie up the year," Lombardi said, "connecting everything with the festive season and the holiday festivities as another reason for people to come downtown."
For the next three weeks, on Dec. 1, 8, and 15, businesses in the District will take part in "Thankful Thursdays," staying open until 8 p.m. on those nights, with many offering special deals for shoppers. The District will also have special events in Washington Park to entice those visiting.
"Santa will be here those nights from 5:30 to 7:30," Lombardi said. "We'll have the QND choir, QND jazz as well, the Square Peg Group Troupe. And on the 15th, the Range Line Express, the Toys for Tots train, will be here to offer rides for kids."
A lit of participating businesses and events for the Thankful Thursdays can be found at thedistrictquincy.com.
As for the events of Saturday night, Grant Sievert, a 5-year Flyer from Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary School summed it up simply.
"I got to see Santa," he said. "And see the lights, and the music."
