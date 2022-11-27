QUINCY — Washington Park was filled with holiday cheer as the District held the annual "Light the Park event that wrapped up Small Business Saturday but kicked off the season downtown.

"It goes with our mission to get people to come downtown, to encourage foot traffic, so it works out that we get to "Light the Park" on the national Small Business Saturday," District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said Saturday night. "It was amazing that the City gave us the proclamation for (today). Having the City itself acknowledge our efforts for encouraging people to shop locally, support local businesses, it helped give us a really good turn-out."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.