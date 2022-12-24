QUINCY — The cold weather may have slowed things to a degree, but several of Quincy's downtown businesses were still marking the end of a better year.
Alex Craig of Codex Books said he's seen traffic pick up in the last few weeks as Christmas draws closer.
"Business has finally started to pick up," Craig said on Friday. "The holiday season has certainly helped with that."
Codex has a full menu of options to go with reading selections, including soup, sandwiches and desserts, along with coffees, tea, boba, and Lotus Energy drinks.
For those still needing a late gift for a stocking or under the tree, Codex has plenty of options.
"We have more than just books," Craig said. "We have games, candles, puzzles. If you're not sure what someone might want, we have gift cards. Those always make a good last minute gift."
Brian Lash, self-described "head Krazy" at Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery, said the holiday season has capped an excellent year for his business.
"The season has been great, and honestly the whole year's been great for us," Lash said on Friday. "The weather has led to some catering orders and a couple of Christmas parties canceled, but that's part of the ebb and flow of the business."
Lash credits the success to both community support and his employees.
"The community has really showed up for local businesses," he said. "And we have a great team here that's been a big key for us. I'm definitely blessed in that regard."
Another factor that Lash noted, for himself and his downtown neighbors, was the work being done by the District.
"Business overall has been better in the District, I think," he said. "They're doing awesome work. Their new director has done a great job driving more interest in the downtown. She's definitely very motivated."
Like Craig, Lash said he would like to get word out that Krazy Cakes offers more for customers than they might realize.
"We're not just cakes," he said. "We do a bit of everything. We do breakfast and lunch all day, we offer business lunches if people want to have something catered in. Food, cakes, pastries, coffee, and catering, we can cover all the bases. And if someone wants something that's not on the menu or we don't normally do, I'm flexible. If we can make it happen, we will."
Both stores are open Christmas Eve for shoppers waiting for the last minute. Codex Books at Sixth and Maine in the former Kirlin's building will be open until 6 p.m. Saturday. Krazy Cakes at 512 Hampshire St. will be open until noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.