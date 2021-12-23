QUINCY — Quincy shops were seeing familiar faces and new customers in the final shopping days leading up to Christmas.
“It’s definitely been a stocking-stuffer kind of day,” Pete Magliocco said on Thursday. Magliocco owns Quincy Square Music Co. on Hampshire Street. “One customer bought a bunch of strings, capos, things like that. Tons of picks.”
Magliocco and Dustin Tweedell, owner of Dusty Bins vinyl records in the shared space, said they’ve had customers come in for one product and discover other options available to them.
“With Dusty Bins coming in here, bringing in a lot of new vinyl and the vintage stuff, a lot of people have been coming in for that,” Magliocco said. “A lot that might not come in for the instruments or skateboards.”
Brittney Meyer is celebrating the second holiday season at the Yum Factory, Inc.’s location at 25th and Broadway in Quincy.
“Last year was our first year at this new location,” Meyer said. “We moved here two weeks before Christmas. Because of that change, we saw a huge influx from what we’d experienced before. This year, we’ve been able to expand what we offer, with our menus and alcohol sales, pairing things together like that. So we’ve been able to grow in a lot of ways.”
Meyer said they’ve also had a fair number of new faces coming through the doors to the shop, along with their regular customers. She said customers have been coming with a wide range of shopping needs.
“We’re in a unique position because we provide so many things that people want for parties,” she said. “Our chocolates, special orders, things like that. But we also have stocking stuffers, gift baskets, platters, we offer a wide variety of things for the holiday table.”
While Square Music Co. is closed Friday and Saturday, reopening Monday after the holiday weekend, Yum Factory is open until noon on Friday.
“We have a lot of people celebrating birthdays and things, and they want something that stands out and doesn’t just look like more Christmas stuff,” Meyer said. “So at the moment, our cooler is full of custom orders that people will be picking up through noon tomorrow.”
Meyer said her store will reopen on Tuesday.
Magliocco and Meyer both expressed their appreciation for the community support their stores have received.
“We appreciate all the local support,” Magliocco said. “Downtown businesses help each other and support the community. I can walk down the street to get something to eat, and they send people down this way.”
“We are very happy with the support we’ve received from whole tri-state area,” Meyer said. “We’re excited about all local regulars that come in, also. We just love meeting people.”
