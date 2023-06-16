QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company will host the next outdoor Makers' Market from 1-7 p.m. Saturday
This Makers' Market, the largest so far, will be held on Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire streets and down Jail Alley. Nearly 55 different vendors selling skillfully crafted one-of-a-kind products including furniture, clothing, accessories, food, apothecary, ceramics, art, clothing, books, candles, vintage upcycled wares and more will be on hand for shoppers to browse and buy.
