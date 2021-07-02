QUINCY — Two sisters in Quincy are bringing their online clothing shop to the brick-and-mortar world when they open their new store this weekend.
Maggie Hazelrigg and Katie Seckman will open Mom Bod Boutique Saturday in Suite 4B of Quincy’s Maine Center at 535 Maine Street. The pair started the business online in January 2020 with the intention of opening a physical location shortly after. When the pandemic closed the majority of in-person shopping, they shifted their focus to growing the web and social media presence.
“We were two stay-at-home moms having dinner together about three years ago,” Hazelrigg said. “We were talking about how hard it was to find comfortable clothes that made us feel good about how we looked. There weren’t a lot of stores that catered to the needs of young moms like us. We loved following the fashion trends and also hoped to eventually work for ourselves someday.”
Following a year of online growth, Hazelrigg and Seckman began to reform their plans to open a walk-in location for Mom Bod Boutique.
“We want to accommodate all women and all sizes,” Hazelrigg said. “A brick-and-mortar store allows ladies try on and choose the clothes that make them feel good about themselves.”
Beginning July 3, Mom Bod Boutique will be open 10:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday.