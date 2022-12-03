QUINCY — The second holiday Night Market pop-ups will take place in downtown Quincy on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Vendors will set up shop in the Quincy Brewing Company and Studio 125 both nights from 4-8 p.m., offering a variety of opportunities for holiday shoppers. Vendors such as Fawn Berry Apothecary, Logey & Lenny Children's Boutique, and Roscoe & Elyse will be set up at Quincy Brewing Company. At Studio 125, Pumped Up Balloons, ReRuns by Michele, and Treats Unleashed, among others, will welcome shoppers.
