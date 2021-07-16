QUINCY — Two local cannabis dispensaries have been recognized as some of the best in the state of Illinois.
Leafly, an industry-leading website providing information to more than 10 million active monthly users through their website, ranked 110 dispensaries throughout Illinois to provide their customers a top ten list of the best in the state. Both locations for Herbal Remedies — 1837 Broadway and 4440 Broadway — as well all nine state-wide RISE Dispensary location made the list.
RISE Dispensaries are a retail chain of the national Green Thumb Industries, while Herbal Remedies is one of only eight independently owned dispensaries in the state. Both shops offer medical as well as adult-use recreational cannabis products.
Customers looking for more information on Herbal Remedies are invited to visit herbalremediesil.com, while the Quincy location for RISE can be found at risecannabis.com/dispensaries/illinois/quincy/. For the complete Leafly list, visit leafly.com.