QUINCY — On the day before Valentine’s Day, the District in Quincy hosted the first Shop Local Saturday of 2021, with cold and snowy conditions battling against businesses working to bring shoppers downtown.
At the Sweet Apricot Shop, a steady flow of traffic throughout the day kept things moving, according to shop employee Victoria Bickhaus.
“It’s definitely been more than I thought it would be,” Bickhaus said. “We’ve actually had quite a few customers today, so I’m happy about that.”
Bickhaus said the last-minute Valentine’s shoppers were certainly out, along with those looking for a bargain.
“Valentine’s Day is certainly bringing people in,” she said, “plus we’re having a 50% off sale.”
Joy Berhorst, owner of Domestics, Etc., said her store had a fair amount of customers, despite the weather.
“Shop Local Saturday is important, but the weather is a big factor today,” Berhorst said. “It’s terribly cold outside. It has definitely diminished our crowd. And with the snow and it being slick doesn’t help, either.”
For Domestics, Etc., the holiday is less of a driving factor for customers.
“Most of our people shop early for Valentine’s Day,” Berhorst said. “We’re a decorating store, so they’ve already decorated for Valentine’s Day, and for winter.”
Along with the Sweet Apricot Shop and Domestics, Etc., six other businesses participated in the Shop Local day. Yellow Kiss Boutique, the Silhouette Shoppe, Shaker Hill, Mane Therapie Salon & Spa, For Home & Her, and District Designs all offered sales and promotions throughout the day.
Bickhaus said the Sweet Apricot Shop had a good mix of regular and new customers through the shop.
“We’ve had a lot of familiar faces,” she said, “but I’ve seen a few new faces, too.”
The hot item moving from the store today was easy for Bickhaus to answer.
“I would say definitely the sweaters,” Bickhaus said. “The weather’s good for that, so it makes sense.”
Both Berhorst and Bickhaus are looking forward to more Shop Local Saturdays, especially with nicer weather.
The District’s Director of Programming and Marketing Sara Deters said the Shop Local events are valuable to the community, especially in times of economic challenge.
“A significant portion of those funds are cycled back into our local economy,” Deters said. “It is important to shop local, especially at a time like this. The small-business owners are our neighbors, friends, family and part of our community.”